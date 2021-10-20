Kim Kardashian reportedly helped solve a massive international graverobbing scandal and she did not even know about it. It can be recalled that the 2018 Met Gala's theme was "Heavenly Bodies" and while it presented a golden opportunity for the reality star to look heavenly, she ended up doing so much more.

There's no way Kim Kardashian could have realized she was actively solving a mystery while her picture was being taken.

A gold Versace gown with crosses embroidered throughout it was worn by Kim Kardashian. She had to take a picture next to an ancient Egyptian coffin made of gold. What she does know is that this grave of Nedjemankh had been the subject of a lengthy criminal inquiry. The image aided detectives in Manhattan in tracing the coffin's history and proved that the Metropolitan Museum of Art had been defrauded of $4 million by forging official paperwork.

ALSO READ: Brian Laundrie Body? Actual Human Remains Found Near Fugitive's Personal Belongings, Police Says

The casket had been unlawfully excavated in 2011 from Egypt's al-Minya area. An antiquities trader in the United Arab Emirates received the tomb's contents after it was looted. To hide its actual origins, he classified the item as Greco-Roman. It was transferred to Germany for restoration on false pretenses. When the casket arrived in Germany in 1971, the Germans assumed it had been lawfully shipped.

A French antiquities dealer got in touch with the Met after hearing about the string of misidentifications. The museum bought it for $4 million, but the original thieves never received a penny of that price tag. The coffin was returned to Egypt once the museum discovered its real origins. At the Met, they're working hard to make up for the money they've lost and are looking at how they make purchases.

The picture of Kardashian standing next to the casket was circulated around the Islamic world. Because the thieves never received payment for their haul, the photograph served as proof dealers had reaped financial rewards from the dig. It led to a person turning into an anonymous informant and working with the Manhattan district attorney's office. Thieves may have gone unnoticed if Kardashian hadn't posed with the casket and revealed its ultimate resting place before they fled.

What the heck are the chances? Kardashian hasn't said anything about her role in the case. She's preoccupied with the finalizing the terms of her separation from her ex-husband. She acquired her house from Kanye West earlier this week for $23 million, which equates to roughly six coffins of Nedjemankh's remains.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian's value or worth was recently just questioned by Emmy winner Debra Messing. Lucky for her though, the diss seems to have affected the one who made it rather than her. Messing is reportedly still dealing with the fallout from even raising Kim Kardashian's "SNL"-worthiness.

For her very loud tweet in September wondering why Kim Kardashian was picked to headline "Saturday Night Live," the 53-year-old actress has apologized. During her appearance on "Tamron Hall" on Wednesday, Messing apologized publicly for the incident and discussed her response to the broadcast after seeing it. Many however still could not forgive her for it.

ALSO READ: Jack Nicholson Spotted for The First Time After Friends Reportedly Revealed That 'His Mind's Gone'