New details regarding boxer Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Yaya, was released recalling her 2020 assault allegations from NBA YoungBoy's baby mama LaPattra Lashai Jacobs.

The young Mayweather was arrested in April 2020 after allegedly stabbing Jacobs multiple times during an altercation, which had her charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Added by AceShowbiz, the crime is considered a serious felony in Texas.

Based on the same source, if the new report regarding her case is believed, she will face up to 20 years behind bars if convicted. Other than that, they reported that she could possibly carry out a maximum of 99 years in state prison with a $10,000 fine.

Stabbing Recall

According to TMZ, the then 19-year-old Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather was arrested and brought to ​​Houston's Harris County jail. The law enforcement sources said that the victim, LaPattra Jacobs, got stabbed twice with two knives after Mayweather told her to leave NBA Youngboy's house as she is his fiancee.

The accused was released later on after posting a $30,000 bond.

On LaPattra's condition, she updated her fans on social media following Mayweather's attack. She posted a photo of her arm wrapped in a sling and wrote, "At this point I'm still hurting, I don't think nobody can ever change it or make me feel happy again nobody knows what I went through these past Four months & continuing going through it, starting from the middle of March & so on."

She also exclaimed, "APRIL 3, 2020 I could've been dead & gone but I know what I can say is I THANK GOD FOR ANOTHER CHANCE TOO [sic] BE HERE ON THIS EARTH."

Mayweather And YoungBoy's Relationship

Yana Mayweather and YoungBoy Never Broke Again reportedly have had an on-and-off relationship for years and even welcomed their child together in January. The newborn became YoungBoy's seventh child of eight.

The source also recalled that the rapper had also gone through legal troubles in March, as he got arrested in Los Angeles following a "dramatic" foot pursuit and deported to his home state. The 22-year-old rapper then faced charges after illegal possession of firearms by a felon and unregistered weapon.

Her trial is reportedly set for February 2022, per said source.

Yaya Mayweather will go on trial in February 2022 for stabbing NBA Youngboy’s baby mama. Yaya faces 20 Years in prison pic.twitter.com/fFQ0CA46Yd — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) October 21, 2021



