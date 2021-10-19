Rapper Young Thug reportedly filed a lawsuit against his The Trace apartment complex after his unreleased songs were worth $1 Million and a bag of jewelry got stolen.

According to the legal documents revealed by Digital Music News, the rapper filed in a federal court in Georgia. The 30-year-old alleged an employee, Lillie Bouie, placed his Louis Vuitton bag in "a secure/locked location" with a note instructing other employees not to touch it without their permission.

She even assured the "Go Crazy" singer would retrieve his things after she reached out to him, saying that she kept the item on hold under her. As that scene happened, another employee allegedly passed the bag over to another individual who had no connection to the rapper.

What Got Stolen?

Based on the documents, the incident happened on November 1, 2020. And they also stated the amount of stolen items from him, which included "a hard drive containing approximately 200 unreleased songs...worth at least an estimated" $1 million.

Aside from that, the Louis Vuitton bag also had a diamond-encrusted watch costing $57,000, a diamond chain valued around $37,000, and $40,000 in cash per source.

The singer is reportedly suing The Trace for the damages they caused, calling out the negligence and failure to train its employees. Per his representative written in their filing, the said employees "undertook a duty to safeguard and return [Thug's] property" when they agreed to hold the bag.

Unlucky Thug

The filing also claimed that the staffers from The Trace have been "unreasonable and stubbornly litigious." The filing also noted that the producer wanted the venue's parent company, JLB Peachtree Management, LLC, to stand trial before a jury.

Thug sought "the full present day value of his lost property in an amount to be proven at trial" and an unspecified value of funds to cover litigation and attorney's fees. The said report came days after the singer released his latest album titled "Punk." The album featured "Tick Tock" as its lead single, which got released last Friday, October 15, via YSL/300/Atlantic.



As of writing, The Trace still has not commented publicly on the lawsuit, according to NME.

