Brandon Lee has become one of the trending topics recently after the shooting incident in Alec Baldwin's movie set that claimed the life of one crew member and injured the director. The big question is, why did the late actor go viral all of a sudden? What's his connection to the accident?

Fans were reminiscing the golden days of Lee when he was still alive as he died in a movie set, similar to what happened to director of photography Halyna Hutchins recently.

According to an article published by the Los Angeles Times in 1993, Bruce Lee's son died after a small explosive charge used to mimic gunfire suddenly went off inside a grocery bag while filming a movie in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Per Lee's autopsy, the late actor apparently died because of a .44-caliber bullet.

"What appeared to be a bullet was discovered lodged near Lee's spine during an autopsy, calling into question the safety procedures on the set of the film." Patrick Boyle reported a day after his death.

More recently, the official Twitter account of Brandon Lee, run by his sister Shannon Lee, posted an eye-opening tweet about the situation.

"Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on 'Rust.' No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period." She wrote.

Fans Protesting On Social Media About Safety In Production Sets

Many fans are also bombarding the social media platform, remembering Brandon Lee and protesting film productions to stop using real firearms on set.

"Absolutely f****** crazy that this could happen in this day and age, and on such a large production. We should have stopped using real firearms in movies a long time ago, we should have learned from what happened to Brandon Lee." one fan stressed.

"Brandon Lee's bitterly tragic death should have been the Cocoanut Grove Fire incident for the film industry with guns and safety on film sets." one fan expressed.

"How did this happen? After Brandon Lee's accidental death, I thought there were safeguards put in place to prevent something like this from happening?" one tweeted.

Alec Baldwin Accidentally Killed Halyna Hutchins, While Joel Souza Is Injured

In early reports, Alec Baldwin made headlines after authorities revealed that it was him who fired the prop gun on his latest movie set, which took the life of a director of cinematography and injured the movie director.

42-year-old Hutchins was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital via a helicopter. She was later pronounced dead because of the injuries she sustained.

On the other hand, 48-year-old Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. He's currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Production for the film "Rust" has been halted. A representative for the actor and Souza said the safety of their cast members and crew is their number one priority.

