Global girl group Blackswan announced that they will meet with global fans on the 18th of this month through the online fan meeting 'BLACKSWAN History Live' on the global K-pop platform Amazer.

Blackswan is the first K-pop group to feature four-member multinational members with both Belgian and Brazilian members, and is attracting attention from global fans thanks to their ability to speak various languages.

Including Korean, English, Portuguese, Spanish, Dutch, and French.

Last September, they successfully completed a Belgian performance that drew about 12,000 spectators for the first time as a domestic idol, and emerged as one of the representatives of the 4th generation girl group.

In particular, Blackswan's single title track "Close to Me" is known to have improved its completeness with a large number of famous producers, including Melanie Joy Fontana, who collaborated with famous domestic and foreign artists such as BTS, BLACKPINK, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, and Halsey.

Unlike existing online concerts, Amazer Live provides a service that combines the metaverse, where users can dress up their own cute avatars according to their individuality, use artists' own digital placards, and enter a virtual concert hall.

In particular, the Blackswan online concert 'BLACKSWAN History Live' will have segments to communicate with global fans through Amazer's interactive live with gamification, such as real-time O.X quizzes.

In addition, Amazer is known to provide real-time English subtitles as a platform that has more than 96% of users accessing from outside Korea, and has secured users from 170 countries, raising the expectations of global fans.

This online fan meeting is a special gift from Blackswan for fans around the world. You can watch the live performance for free at Amazer.

In addition, there are special digital packages that can only be found at Amazer, such as a wake-up call themed voice message with Blackswan's appeal, and unpublished videos and behind-the-scenes photos.

The Blackswan online fan meeting 'BLACKSWAN History Live' will be broadcast live around the world in real time through the Amazer App at 11 am on the 21st.

