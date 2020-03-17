LIVE & FREE! Chris Martin Stages Mini Concert at Home to Entertain Fans in Coronavirus Quarantine

Different parts of the world that have now been placed under strict community quarantine are forcing people to stay at home to avoid the further spread of the deadly coronavirus.

While some people take this as an opportunity to take a break, relax, and spend quality time with their family, others are bored AF and tired of binge-watching movies already. To kill such boredom, Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin took to Instagram and surprised his fan with a live and free virtual concert.

On Monday, the 43-year-old singer hosted an Instagram live session for half an hour chat with his fans, answered some questions, and granted request songs and played them live.

Chris Martin's initiative to broadcast a mini virtual concert is part of the #TogetherAt Home campaign, where artists virtually perform using social media platforms to entertain people forced to stay at home and practice self-quarantine. The campaign is in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen.

Just like most people under self-quarantine, Chris sported a casual outfit during the virtual concert, wearing a black and red striped sweatshirt, sweat pants, and a beanie.

The singer started his session by greeting the viewers before explaining why he is doing the said live session on Coldplay's official Instagram account.

"The right thing to be doing is staying home ... and not buying too much toilet paper," Chris said.

During the first part of his live session, the singer, who already performed in front of thousands of crowd during their concert tours said that the set up somehow makes him nervous.

"I'm here at your service for the next 27 minutes. I've never done this before, so I'm a bit nervous. I feel like I'm on Celebrity Big Brother," Chris added after realizing that there are more than 50,000 viewers tuned in to his live session.

The Coldplay lead singer granted requests to play some of the band's hit songs like "Sky Full of Stars," "Trouble," "Viva La Vida," "Green Eye," and "Yellow." Chris interchanged musical instruments like piano and acoustic guitar for each song.

Chris also made a cover of David Bowie's "Life on Mars," but he stopped at the chorus joking it was still too early for his voice to reach high notes.

In the middle of the broadcast, Chris also teased about Coldplay's new song and said: "We have a new song, which I am not supposed to talk about. So I won't."

Throughout the Instagram live sesh, the legendary performer sent out positive messages for his audience, specifically those gravely affected by the coronavirus.

"We're all one family ... Everyone's praying for everyone, I hope," he said.

Before ending his virtual concert, Chris challenged his fellow performer John Legend to host the same live and free online show the next day.

"I propose, and I ask and send (a) request to John Legend, do you wanna take over tomorrow? I hope so!" Chris said.

