A leaked 911 call revealed the heartbreaking moments after Alec Baldwin fired the prop gun during the filming of "Rust."

In the copy of the call, it can be heard that the crew members of Baldwin's movie told the operators they needed help immediately following the gun accident. The caller, "Rust" script supervisor, can be heard panicking as she reported that two people were accidentally shot.

The operator asked the caller if a real bullet was ejected from the prop gun, but the supervisor said she did not know the exact projectile.

The call also revealed more details about the accident, like how the incident occurred during a rehearsal. She also could not tell how bad the bleeding on both victims was.

A few minutes later, a male crew took over the call and informed the operator that both crew members were alert. A medic also attended them on the scene. In the extended version of the 911 call, the initial caller poured her dismay against another crew member, saying that they should have checked the guns.

Despite that, things got worse as one of the victims, 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, died. She was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital but succumbed afterward.

Meanwhile, the second crew, Director Joel Souza, also suffered from the gun misfire and was transported to Christus St. Vincent's Hospital via ambulance. He was reportedly discharged from the medical facility already.

Will Alec Baldwin Receive Charges?

Following the incident, the actor broke his silence and expressed his heartbreak after losing his colleagues. He also disclosed that he is fully cooperating with the authorities to complete the investigation.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he tweeted.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said that the investigation remains open and active. Still, no charges have been filed against anyone.

It was not the first time a similar incident occurred. In 1993, Bruce Lee's son Brandon Lee was killed in a prop gun shooting incident while filming "The Crow."

In 1984, John-Eric Hexum was reportedly playing with the gun on the "Cover Up: Golden Opportunity" set when he put the gun to his head and accidentally pulled the trigger.

