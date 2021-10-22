Peter Scolari, who starred alongside Tom Hanks in "Bosom Buddies," has died. He was 66.

The film industry received another tragic news this week after his manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, at Wright Entertainment confirmed Scolari's untimely passing.

The actor, who famously collaborated with Bob Newhart in his CBS comedy, passed away Friday morning. Peter Scolari's cause of death was due to cancer he endured for two years.

His former colleagues and fans were shocked by his sudden passing despite knowing the cancer battle he had.

Newhart issued a statement to Variety wherein he reminisced the time he shared with the actor and said Scolari's death at 66 "is much too early."

"We were friends and colleagues for over 40 years. Julia [Duffy] and Peter, as a vacuous couple (Michael and Stephanie), were an essential part of the success of 'Newhart.' In life, he was a fantastic person, and it was a joy to work together," he said.

Mark Hamill also shared photos of Scolari alongside the caption, "What a wonderful actor he was! So sad to hear of the loss of the versatile Peter Scolari. I never had the chance to work with him, but I'm grateful for a lifetime of his brilliant performances. "

Peter Scolari's Legacy

Before his death, Scolari had a fruitful 43-year career, starting with his biggest break on the 1984-1990 comedy "Newhart."

On top of that, he continuously appeared in several films and television series through the years, lending his talent to "The Good Fight," "Murphy Brown," "Honey, I Shrunk The Kids," "Madoff," and "Gotham."

Scolari also scored an Emmy in 2016 after showing exemplary skills on Tad Horvath's "Girls." During his speech, he expressed his gratitude for finally winning after 42 years. Having also four additional nominations was also humbling on his part.

He also worked with Tom Hanks on Bosom Buddies, which successfully dominated ABC for two seasons. In the series, the actors dressed as women to be able to live in an affordable women-only residence.

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth In Danger: REAL Reason Why Monarch Canceled Northern Ireland Trip Alarming

Meanwhile, Scolari was also sidelined in several Broadway productions like "Magic/Bird," "Wicked," "Sly Fox," and "Hairspray."

Before his passing, his manager wrote in his biography (via Variety) that "the only thing that matched his love for his family and his passion for acting was his love of being in service to others."

Details about Peter Scolari's funeral remain unknown to the public.

READ MORE: Will Alec Baldwin Face Charges After Accidentally Shooting Dead 'Rust' Crew?