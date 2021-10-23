Human remains that are confirmed to belong to Brian Laundrie were found on Oct. 20 in the Carlton Reserve, where his parents believe he may have been hiding.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie said that the autopsy on their son's body didn't reveal a cause of death, but many believe that Brian Laundrie's manner of death is by suicide.

That's what seems to be spreading on several social media pages.

In fact, there's a suicide note circulating online that is reportedly written by Gabby Petito's fiancé.

According to the Laundrie family lawyer Steve Bertolino, "I can confirm that the remains were being sent to an anthropologist for further evaluation."

He went on to say that they wish there would be answers to the questions about Brian's cause of death.

Brian Laundrie Remains Found

Along with the remains that authorities found with Brian Laundrie were his belongings such as a backpack, some clothes, a dry bag, and a notebook.

According to criminologist Casey Jordan, the notebook could potentially answer many of the questions surrounding Gabby Petito's death.

He also believes that there's a suicide note that explains everything.

The expert told CNN, "That really raises the question if indeed this is Brian Laudrie and if he died by his own hand, did he take the time out to write out a note of explanation, maybe even regret?"

"If that notebook is there, there is a good chance there could be a note. Something that would give answers to not only police but Gabby's family."

Brian Laundrie Suicide Note Leaked

Several people on Twitter got a hold of what seems to be a suicide note written by Brian Laundrie. It was reportedly found in the notebook because it was inside a dry bag.

The handwritten note was addressed to "Mom and Dad" in what seemed to be Brian's penmanship.

However, it hasn't been verified or confirmed if Brian Laundrie wrote the alleged suicide letter.

"I want to say that I am sorry for everything that has happened. I never intended for any of this. Gabby and I were indeed in love, and I would give anything for her to be here still.

I know that no one will understand that things got out of control.

The strain of our relationship was more than I could bear. I should have known to stay home after what happened in Moab.

Everything was already a disaster at that point, but something made me return. Once Gabby was gone forever, I realized I was too.

When we went camping at Fort DeSoto, I wanted to tell you what happened, but I couldn't bring myself to. Please forgive me for all that has happened and all that I put everyone through.

I was too ashamed to tell Gabbys family what happened to her.

I was too ashamed to tell anyone. I hope someday people can understand what happened. Until we meet again someday, I love you forever."

The suicide letter was signed with a "B" at the bottom.

Brian Laundrie suicide note leaked. with typed text/Gabby Petito: The notebook was not wet it was with the dry bag put in the brambles. This is not a joke upload but this seems to have been leaked. Mom Dad I just want to say that I am sorry for everything https://t.co/3ohSKnOMts pic.twitter.com/lFthAyJTIh — World News 24 (@DailyWorld24) October 23, 2021

