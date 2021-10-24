Brian Laundrie was pronounced dead after over a month of police hunting for him in relation to the use of his also dead fiance Gabby Petito's credit card and after being considered a person of interest in her death. While the public rages on for justice despite him being already gone from this world, the remaining family can be seen trying to withdraw from the public.

They start by not holding any funeral for Laundrie's death.

It has been reported by TMZ that Laundrie's body will be cremated and the ashes will be kept by his family in a private vault and then and going directly to cremation. This is according to Brian's father, Steve Bertolino, the family's lawyer. The ashes will be returned to Chris and Roberta Laundrie when the investigation into his death is complete, according to police.

It's unclear what they'll do with it afterwards, but one thing is certain: there will be no public gathering or memorial. This is likely for good reason.

Since Gabby Petito was murdered, protesters and news organizations outside their home have been building impromptu shrines and other activities in her honor for weeks on end. Fact is, this has been going on for weeks.

Protesters have been advised (in some cases) to calm down by cops after they've been called out multiple times recently. As if to show how much it's agitating the family, Brian Laundrie's father put up a "No Trespassing" sign on his front yard over the weekend.

Any kind of ceremony for Laundrie's death that the family might plan would very probably be met with protests, which would make things very uncomfortable.

Even still, it appears that some people feel pity for Brian's parents, since floral arrangements have been delivered to their house since Brian's death was confirmed last week.

As previously reported, his things were discovered near North Port, FL's Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, not far from where he resided. Authorities explained their late discovery of him by pointing out that much of the region was under water until recently. After hearing from his parents, they did indeed return to the spot.

There are still many unanswered issues despite Laundrie's passing. For the time being, it appears that the police are actively searching for any evidence of wrongdoing on the part of the family and hold them accountable.

