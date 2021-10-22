The day the FBI officers discovered Brian Laundrie's skull, the are was overrun by alligators.

Photos obtained within the 24,565-acre Carlton Reserve show a group of sharp-toothed reptiles prowling the wetlands where the 23-year-old fugitive is suspected to have perished. Some believed that this can be the cause of this death but more felt fuelled to disbelieve that the remains were Laundrie's.

Many people in the area had skepticism about whether or not there would be any remnants of him if he was in a gator-infested swamp.

Brian's parents Roberta and Christopher were exploring the park when they came upon the fragmented human remains, as previously reported by Radar Online. They'd joined the FBI earlier that morning to take their kid on a hike through some of his favorite hiking trails.

Brian went on a solo trek to the Carlton Reserve on the 13th of September, telling his parents he was going there. He hasn't been seen since. They hadn't seen their son for a while.

ALSO READ: Hilaria Baldwin, Kids Gone A Few Hours After Alec Baldwin's Tragic Shooting Accident

The FBI spent over a month combing the park with a K9 squad in pursuit of the lone surviving suspect in the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito. The authorities refused to tag him as the murderer though.

The agents discovered Brian's notebook and bag while Brian's parents were walking around with them. His skeletal remains were discovered nearby, along with his cranium. Dentists were able to identify Brian Laundrie's bones after comparing them to those recovered at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Reserve and the Myakkahatchee Creek Environment Park, according to an FBI statement.

Attorney Brian Laundrie had a meltdown in front of the camera and reveals a conversation with the FBI about criminal charges against his clients' parents Chris and Roberta are a couple.

After a month-long countrywide search, authorities have located the 23-year-old suspect. After he returned from a road trip without Gabby, Brian refused to talk to the authorities about her abduction. Around the time when Gabby's body was found in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park, he went missing.

When Gabby's autopsy was completed, the Medical Examiner found that she had died from strangulation, according to the results of the examination. Due to the recent discovery of Brian's remains, the attorney for Gabby's family has stated that the family will not be giving interviews or releasing a statement. He and his wife are in deep mourning at the death of their lovely daughter. When Gabby's family is emotionally ready, they will release a statement.

ALSO READ: Gabby Petito's Parents DID What? Brian Laundrie Search Update Led To 'ALARMING' Theory