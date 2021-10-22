Now that Harry Styles has joined the MCU, Gwyneth Paltrow could be interested in reprising her role as Pepper Potts. She said so herself.

On Friday, the 49-year-old actress made an appearance on a special edition of Drew's News and she was immediately asked about what she thinks of the Direction star's casting as Eros, the brother of Josh Brolin's supervillain Thanos. Since she's been part of the franchise herself, it made sense for the question to be raised.

"This makes me want to dip my toe back into the Marvel Universe," Gwyneth answered, to the amusement of the hosts, Drew Barrymore, 46, and Ross Mathews, 42.

Styles' involvement in the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film "Eternals" was officially confirmed after a year of speculation, with One Direction fans negatively speculating that this means a reunion would no longer happen because he's going to be very busy.

Eros was named after the ancient Greek deity of love and sex, who was also known as Starfox in the comics. Drew Barrymore appears to be very familiar with the character, as she described that it is the superhero's abilities include the capacity to "stimulate the pleasure regions of everyone within 25 feet."

This prompted Ross to joke. "This is what they call typecasting," he said.

"'How does one in the Marvel Universe interpret a god of love and sex?' Drew asked. 'How does that work in the Marvel world?"

"You just cast Harry Styles," Gwyneth joked back. "You just put him without a shirt on and there you go," he added.

Paltrow last appeared in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame" as the CEO of Stark Industries and the wife of Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). With Iron Man dying in another installment, it raises the question of whether she can return. She never said she would not though. She has left the door open for a possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In March 2021, she told People, "I think if it was a small part that I could do in like a day or two, I would of course be open to that."

At present, the Oscar-winning actress has switched her attention away from acting and onto her lifestyle brand.

For her new Netflix show "Sex, Love and Goop," Paltrow came on Drew's News with a group of sex specialists to assist couples have more joyful sex.

Gwyneth also discussed her thoughts on public displays of affection in this interview.

"'I think I tend to keep it PG in public. I don't know maybe I should loosen up a little bit and make out in public. Maybe not," she said.

