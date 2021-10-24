Joanna Cameron, an actress, popularly known for her role as Isis in the CBS series "The Secrets of Isis," has passed away at the age of 70.

According to her co-star Joanna Pang Atkins who took to Twitter, the actress died due to complications from a stroke last week.

"Sad to post that JoAnna Cameron "The Mighty Isis" has flown to heaven. She suffered a stroke and passed away from complications this past Friday." Atkins posted along with a photo of her, Cameron, and Brian Cutler on the set of the show. (check out the full post below)

Sad to post that JoAnna Cameron "The Mighty Isis" has flown to heaven. She suffered a stroke and passed away from complications this past Friday. We shared the wonderful lasting experience of making "The Secrets of Isis". May she RIP. photo with BrianCutler pic.twitter.com/AF5rEo79Bm — Joanna Pang Atkins (@JPangAtkins) October 24, 2021

Per Comicbook, Cameron's career skyrocketed in 1969 when she starred in Norman Panama's "How to Commit Marriage," as well as starring in several projects after that.

When Lynda Carter was portraying Wonder Woman in a series, CBS was also developing "The Secrets of Isis," little did Cameron know, this would be the most significant role of her career.

The show featured a handful of characters from DC Comics. Cameron took the lead role of Isis/Andrea Thomas, who often appeared with Shazam!

The famous CBS series was able to run for 22 episodes between two seasons. It aired from 1975 to 1976.

Following her role as "The Mighty Isis," the actress appeared in a few more projects like "The Amazing Spider-Man" series, "Switch," "McMillan & Wife," and many more.

Cameron retired from acting in 1980 at the age of 29.

Fans Are Devastated Following Joanna Cameron's Death

Many fans took online to pay their tributes and express their thoughts following Joanna Cameron's death.

"My Saturday morning was not complete without the "Shazam/Isis Hour." RIP JoAnna, thank you for being a special part of my childhood. (Plus she drove a VW Thing on the show, and I thought it was cool, too)" one fan wrote.

"Sad to hear. I had a crush on JoAnna. I just read that Isis was the 1st female superhero, predating both Bioniy Woman AND Wonder Woman RIP Mighty Isis!" another fan wrote.

"RIP. I spent many a Saturday morning watching Isis and remember my classmates flipping out when they realized Isis would wink with one eye and her non-goddess alter ego would wink with the other." one recalled.

