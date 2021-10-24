Prince William made a passing reference to his brother Prince Harry, signifying that the alleged feud between them is over, or there was none to begin with. According to accounts, the prince has spoken on behalf of himself and the Duke of Sussex on private ceremony marking the dedication of a statue honoring their late mother, Princess Diana.

Prince William, Prince Harry Feud Over?

The monument unveiling took place in July, and Prince Harry flew there from his residence in Santa Barbara, California.

However, he was absent from the recentprivate reception given to honor friends and benefactors, held in a west London mansion.

Regardless of his absence, a source revealed to the Sun that the event was still quite "intimate and sweet" and had a "real family feel."

The source also said that both brothers are truly happy with the statue of their mom. Several of Diana's 17 godchildren were in attendance, the source added.

"William made a brilliant speech saying thank you from him and Harry and how happy they both were with the statue. He mentioned Harry by name," the source shared. "The brothers are barely on speaking terms but it's clear the Princess Di statue has done some good," he added.

The brothers' relationship has been strained since Megxit and the Oprah Winfrey interview, but the unveiling of their mother's monument provided an opportunity for them to mend fences.

The presentation at Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden on July 1 - the 60th birthday of Princess Diana - was attended by Prince Harry but not Meghan, 40.

As a result of Covid-19 security concerns, the scheduled reception had to be postponed until last week. The Kensington Palace spokesperson is yet to give details.

Baby Archie Can NEVER Have a TItle?

Meanwhile, it was also revealed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry themselves refused to have Archie be bestowed a title by the Queen.

Whether or not Meghan Markle's children will get titles from Queen Elizabeth II upon their birth sparked a lot of conjecture given how they stepped down from their royal positions, but the couple was clear that they were not looking for a specific honorary title.

[Archie] could have taken the title [of] the Earl of Dumbarton, which is an honorary title, but [Harry and Meghan] decided against that because they felt that the word 'dumb' in the word 'Dumbarton' would have been used as mockery when Archie went to school," royal biographer Andrew Morton shared, who was promoting his book Meghan and the "Unmasking of the Monarchy: A Hollywood Princess" with US Weekly.

