Anatoly Androsovych, the father of Halyna Hutchins, has come out after his daughter died tragically at the age of 42. Alec Baldwin, 63, shot the pretend gun that killed Halyna in the first statement he made after her death.

"We still can't believe Halyna is dead and her mother is going out of her mind with grief. But I don't hold Alec Baldwin responsible," he said to The Sun.

The event on Oct. 21 has been investigated by the Santa Fe Police Department, but no charges have been filed as of yet. On October 24, Halyna's husband Matthew and their nine-year-old son Andros, were photographed leaving the hotel near the location where Rust was being recorded.

"The little boy has been very badly affected - he is lost without his mother," Halyna's father has also shared. "Matt will decide if legal action is going to be taken."

Director Joel Souza, 48, was shot and seriously injured as a result of the incident. When the trigger was squeezed for a scene, Alec had no idea the gun was loaded. In images taken immediately after the incident, the actor seemed upset and slumped over while taking a phone conversation.

Souza, who spent a night in the hospital but is already home, spoke for the first time about the tragic blunder on the set.

"I am gutted by the loss of my friend and colleague, Halyna. She was kind, vibrant, incredibly talented, fought for every inch, and always pushed me to be better," he said. "I am humbled and grateful by the outpouring of affection we have received from our filmmaking community, the people of Santa Fe, and the hundreds of strangers who have reached out..... It will surely aid in my recovery," he added.

Halyna's husband Matthew shared some words of his own to remember his late wife, highlighting how much of a loss she was to the family. "Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words," he wrote via Twitter on Oct. 22. "Our loss is enormous, and we ask that the media please respect my family's privacy as we process our grief. We thank everyone for sharing images and stories of her life."

It remains to be seen whether Matthew would hold anyone, or who responsible. There are already reports that the main props handler was inexperienced and was nervous about taking the job in the first place.

