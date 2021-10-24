Wendy Williams' love life isn't looking so great, especially now that entertainment sources talk about rumors regarding her dating lifestyle.

Articles talked about how the talk show host is going through a "crisis" with the men. Reports believe that she has been involved in rumors of her "desperation" and "paranoia" regarding relationships, which began circulating the internet. Some are already predicting that she will end up in "heartbreak and humiliation" by her own attitude towards these men.

According to the Globe via Suggest, the celebrity was reportedly over with dating and was "done looking for love" earlier in May after several failed relationships.

Wendy's Bad Romance Luck

The publication mentioned Williams's "ill-fated fling" by the name of Mike Esterman, whom she was linked with shortly in February 2021. And that also became one of the reasons for her love life crisis. "Wendy thinks he has a lot of nerve and it's left a bitter taste," an inside source revealed.

The insider also added that the TV personality started having a "grim outlook on her dating life" after clarifying the state of her little rendezvous with Mike on her show. Not to mention how the starlet was cheated on by her husband of 22 years and even started a family with his mistress after getting her pregnant.

Her previous relationships have driven Wendy to be more calculative with the men she'll let into her life. The celeb once said that she will "hire a private investigator" and have a background check on them "to make sure they're not lying" to her.



READ ALSO: Tyson Beckford Calls Kim Kardashian' Dumbass,' Wendy Williams' Stupid B-tch' Amid Rumors on His Sexuality

Wendy Posts About Her New Boyfriend

The media personality had announced her new relationship status by posting a video of her with the mystery man on her social media earlier in August.

People reported that Williams and her boyfriend had received massive attention from her followers and friends. "The Real Housewives Of Potomac" Karen Huger, "The Real World" star Devyn Simone, and Tamar Braxton are a few of them who commented on their support for the 57-year old newfound love.

It is still unconfirmed whether or not the broadcaster had made her beau sign a non-disclosure agreement when they made everything "Instagram official."



READ MORE: Blake Lively Slammed Instagram Account Posting 'Disturbing' Content Regarding Her Three Children [Full Details]