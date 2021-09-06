Model Tyson Beckford has called out Kim Kardashian "dumbass" in a recent interview following their extremely long internet feud with Kim Kardashian since 2018.

During his latest VladTV interview, model Tyson Beckford had a sit-down talk and recalled their 2018 issue to address his interview with the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star. And for the brief recall, Beckford commented on a paparazzi photo regarding Kim's body changes.

Three years later, Beckford left another message to those who kept assuming his sexuality after the Kardashian mess.

Interview With Tyson Beckford

The pioneering supermodel still had his mind on his years-old social media spat with Kim Kardashian, where she insinuated he was gay.

And although he previously refuted "SKIMS" founder's off-handed reference questioning his sexuality, Beckford still had something to say to the mother of four.

Beckford even called Kim Kardashian "dumbass," not just her, but also Wendy Williams.

"Sometimes I'll get a couple suckers on Instagram who will try to say, like, 'Oh, yeah. You gay,'" he said in the interview. "Then I'm like 'Where is this coming from?' You heard it from that dumbass? And then you heard it from that stupid b-tch Wendy Williams?"

"Man, fuck all of them! I ain't never been gay, nor do I have a problem with gay people. It's just like, don't try to turn a situation into something because I got the best of you," he also added.



The Beginning Of Kardashian-Beckford Feud

In 2018, the model-actor caused an issue where USA Today reported Beckford's response regarding Kardashian's alleged plastic surgery that got viral. "Sorry I don't care for it personally," he said, "She is not real, doctor f-cked up on her right hip."

Kardashian West even left a sassy reply to his comment where she wrote, "Sis we all know why you don't care for it," followed by emojis insinuating that Beckford could be gay.



The same source also reported that the model went on his Instagram page where he posted a shirtless selfie with the caption that read, "I support LGBTQ, even though I'm not Gay. It's just the Human thing to do."

