Blake Lively took a step forward once again against a paparazzi who took a photo of her with Ryan Reynolds and their three daughters.

Recently, the 34-year-old actress called out an Instagram account, "Hollywood Star Kids," on its comment section asking to delete a post that showed a photo of her and her family, per E!

The mother of James, Inez, and Betty had nothing else but full defense as she wanted to protect her daughter's privacy.

As of writing, the post has been deleted.

On What The Mother-Of-Three's Defense

According to People, Black initially commented, "This is so disturbing."​​

"I've personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children. And you are still posting. You said you would stop," she also added.

"You personally promised me. This is not casual appreciation. This is YOU also exploiting very young children. Please. Delete. Please." The "Gossip Girl" alum complained, "Some parents are ok with this. We. Are. NOT."

After the original poster deleted the photo, Blake came to her Instagram Story and said her gratitude to those who supported her desire. It read, "Thank you to everyone UNFOLLOWING accounts who exploit children."

"YOU make ALL the difference. Thank you for your integrity. Thank you," the "New York, I Love You" star concluded.

Blake Vs. Paparazzi

The magazine also recalled the times when Blake herself condemned the practice of photographing celebrity children. According to Fox News, she opened up about a "frightening" paparazzi experience she endured with her daughters. A man was allegedly stalking the family and went hiding after they noticed him, which was revealed on a screenshot shared by the "Comments by Celebs" Instagram account.



It wasn't just the singer who has also been standing up against the practice of taking photos of celebrity children. Back in 2014, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard spearheaded the "No Kids Policy," where media outlets agreed not to purchase and publish photos of celeb kids. A little earlier this May, Sophie Turner also asked people to stop taking a picture of her and Joe Jonas' daughter, Willa.

The Game of Thrones star said in a video, "She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed."

"It's f--king creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission," she added.

