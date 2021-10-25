Erika Jayne might be facing a lot of personal hurdles due to her divorce and legal woes, but it won't stop her from meeting new people that could potentially be her future boyfriend.

According to sources who spoke to TMZ, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star is back at the Los Angeles dating scene since filing for divorce from Tom Girardi last year after being married for 21 years.

The singer has reportedly gone out with different men already.

The last time she was single was in the 90s, but her strategy in meeting men has not changed as Jayne is not using any dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, and the celebrity-favorite Raya.

Her friends reportedly set her up with suitors, and she's been going out with local guys.

Who Is Erika Jayne Currently Dating?

Despite having a lavish lifestyle, insiders said Jayne has been seeing a mix of men who have different careers.

Although the source did not name any names, the reality star reportedly went out with some men who work in show business and other fields.

Aside from seeking a potential love interest, Erika Jayne is keeping herself busy, the source claims. She's also filming for the upcoming season of "RHOBH."

Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi Relationship

According to People, the estranged couple first met two decades ago. Jayne started as a cocktail waitress at a restaurant in Los Angeles where Girardi was a regular patron.

Girardi didn't think about marrying again as he was divorced at the time. But, things have changed as he asked her to go out on a date after a year of friendship.

A few months after their romantic night out, the famed lawyer moved in and proposed.

The couple got married in 1999. However, she ended their marriage late last year after being hitched for 21 years.

Jayne and Girardi had no children together, but the latter had a son with his first wife.

Erika Jayne Previously Linked With a Famous Personality

Earlier this year, Jayne was linked to controversial record executive Scooter Braun amid his divorce with wife Yael Cohen.

Jayne immediately shut down the rumors in an episode of "RHOBH," saying, "it's silly as f***."

