Brian Laundrie, who is the only person of interest in the murder of Gabby Petito, is confirmed to be dead.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old's remains were found in a Florida reserve where police have been searching for more than a month already.

Over the summer, he and Petito went on a cross-country road trip, but Laundrie went home alone on Sept. 1 without his fiancée.

By Sept. 11, Petito's parents reported her missing while Laundrie ignored police who were hoping to talk to him about her disappearance.

On Sept. 13, Laundrie left his Florida home and has never been seen again.

Brian Laundrie Autopsy

Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie family's lawyer, said that Brian Laundrie's autopsy report came back inconclusive.

He previously told Fox, "Brian Laundrie's autopsy has not provided a manner or cause of death and his remains are now being transferred to an anthropologist."

The family is reportedly planning to cremate their son and not hold a funeral service.

Gabby Petito's Remains

Meanwhile, Gabby Petito's remains were discovered in Wyoming on Sept. 19.

According to a coroner report, she died due to strangulation.

Little is known about what happened leading up to the day she died.

But now, with Brian Laundrie also dead, there is more question that continues to be unanswered.

Is there a way to get answers about the death of Gabby Petito?

Searching Crime Scenes Again and Again

According to CNN, there could be clues as to what happened at the crime scene. There are many things to be collected on the scene, such as fingerprints and even other DNA.

Authorities found Laundrie's remains at Carlton Reserve so they must continue searching the area for more clues.

Other Key Items to Get the Answers

According to investigators who recovered Brian Laundrie's items along with his remains, there could be something in the notebook that would hold the answers to everybody's questions.

The belongings found included a notebook, a backpack, some clothes, and the FBI can quickly dry out the wet netbook and try to recover the writing to get some answers finally.

An expert even said it could hold Laundrie's motives and his feelings about Petito.

Last month, the police also confiscated Laundrie's computer at his Florida home, and they reportedly got an external hard drive.

However, police have not shared the details of what they found on the drive.

Looking for their mobile phones could also offer a lot of info. However, it is unknown where Laundrie's phone is because he left home without it.

Circumstances May Have the Answers

A former prosecutor previously said that circumstances might help paint a clearer picture of what's may have happened.

"You have a history of violence between the two. You have all evidence that indicates (Laundrie) was the last person to see her alive and the manner of death, that manual strangulation, that tends to be most often someone you know."

