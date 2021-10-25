The popular Percy Jackson young adult book series is heading to Disney+ with a director in tow to direct the pilot, James Robin. Robin, who's previous directorial projects include The Muppets (2011), The Muppets Most Wanted (2014), and most recently Dora And The Lost City Of Gold definitely makes him a great fit for the series, even gaining immense support from the books creator Rick Riordin who wrote about the choice in his blog.

...our pilot director will be James Bobin, who is both a terrific person and an incredibly talented director who checks all the boxes we were hoping for in a partner. He recently directed the pilot for Mysterious Benedict Society, which I loved and found very true to the source material, and he has worked on everything from creating Borat and Ali G with Sacha Baron Cohen to Flight of the Conchords to Muppets to Dora and the Lost City of Gold (which the Riordans found an incredibly fun adaptation of our beloved Dora the Explorer cartoon from the kids' childhood.) James knows the Percy books well. His kids are fans. His humor is wonderful. We are in good hands, demigods, and lucky to have him joining our team. Keep your fingers crossed that everything goes the way we expect!

Great news for fans who were less than enthusiastic about the 20th Century Fox big screen adaptations of The Lightning Thief and Sea Of Monsters, about the children of Greek Gods. The films, which didn't garner a third movie to complete the trilogy, received a cold reception from critics and readers, who were hoping for the same magic as The Wizarding World franchise was given.

Thankfully, the folks at Disney+ have the tools and the talent to stretch the book series over a series rather than condensing them for a theater release, while covering more of the rich storyline of the books and developing the characters more accurately to the source material. Between Robin's eye for the children's projects and Riordin overseeing the world he created, Percy Jackson might get the fanfare it deserves.