A bodycam footage of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie taken by the Moab Police Department will continue to be kept from the public, despite the confirmation of Laundrie's death.

Are they hiding something? This raises several questions, given all the evidence that are needed to solve this can be very important as both Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie are dead.

Newsweek reported that while footage from two police cameras were provided, video from a third camera will continue to be concealed at this time. What's with the third one?

Investigators are seeking for new evidence in the case of Gabby's killing, after the discovery of Laundrie's remains in Florida late last week.

Forensic experts will likely rely on DNA and fingerprints to establish if Laundrie strangled Gabby to death, or if she was murdered by an unnamed third party.

Other possible sources of information will include the contents of Laundrie's backpack, located near his skeletal remains, and the notepad stored therein.

The bones of Laundrie were discovered on Wednesday in a Florida reserve where investigators had been searching for more than a month for clues about his disappearance. Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie went on a cross-country road trip throughout the summer but suspicions were raised when Laundrie came home to North Port on September 1st all by himself, according to authorities.

Petito's disappearance was reported to police on September 11 by her parents. During Petito's absence on September 13, Laundrie left his house without speaking to authorities and was never heard from again, prompting a manhunt. Although he was never accused of being the one to have murdered Petito, he was the main person of interest. Also, police found the need to arrest him, after he used the credit card of Petito. Remains of a young lady were found in Wyoming on September 19 after a massive search. According to the inquest report, she died as a result of a strangling.

However, nothing else is known about the events leading up to Petito's death - at least in the public domain as the main suspect is now also dead. Laundrie was the last person to see Petito alive, according to police, even if they haven't specifically linked her death to Laundrie's. North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison stated in September that "two persons left on a trip, and one person returned."..

