While at the Clippers game last weekend, Floyd Mayweather REJECTED a request from a male adolescent fan for a photo because the kid's nails were painted.

When a young fan tried to approach Mayweather after the Clippers-Grizzlies game at Staples Center on Saturday, the boxer reportedly shut him off when he saw his fingernails, according to TMZ Sports.

"You got painted nails, I don't take pictures with guys with no painted nails," Floyd is allegedly heard saying in the video as his bodyguard gets the fan to back up.

The conversation plainly disappointed and angered the fan, who stated, "Floyd says he won't pose with me because of my painted nails. Really, Bruh?"

The kid showed off his nails, some of which are covered in black nail polish, although most of it are chipping already.

Witnesses said that following the game, Floyd had no problem posing and smiling for photos with other fans.

The fact that so many men, regardless of sexual orientation, paint their nails appears to indicate that Floyd is totally behind the times. Prime examples would be MGK, Lil Yachty, A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, Yungblud, and Harry Styles.

It's not the first time Floyd fans have requested photos and been turned away, but luckily nothing went violent. Only one of Floyd's security staff is accused of brutally assaulting a fan in a Las Vegas mall in November 2019 after a request went awry.

The boxer, on the other hand, is currently embroiled in yet another legal dispute.

The retired boxing champ allegedly purchased jewelry worth $389,550 from Eric & Co Trading Group on June 5 while in Miami for his exhibition match against YouTuber Logan Paul but did not pay, according to court documents obtained by Atlanta Black Star.

The court lawsuit claims that Mayweather and the jeweler had a previous connection in which the corporation advanced him items and paid months later, but those days seem to be over.

Eric & Co Trading's pop-up shop was visited by Mayweather Promotions' boss, who left with over 30 pieces of jewelry he was supposed to pay for later, including a $11,500 tennis bracelet crafted of 14K yellow gold, a $22,500 platinum heart-shaped diamond eternity band, and three $35,000-plus white gold watches.

Eric & Co Trading Group texted Mayweather the next day to remind him of the outstanding balance, and he answered with "Thanks Family." However, Mayweather has since "made it apparent to Plaintiff that he has no intention of paying for such products," according to court documents.

It remains to be seen how, where and when this case will end.

