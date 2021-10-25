Longtime NFL replay official Carl Madsen passed away on Sunday, October 24, at the age of 71.

The report was initially announced on Twitter by league reporter Tom Pelissero. In his tweet, he said Madsen died "while en route home" from the Week 7 matchup for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans game. Later on, the National Football League updated their official website on Monday, October 25, regarding his passing.

Terrible news: A longtime member of the NFL officiating family, replay official Carl Madsen, passed away tragically Sunday while en route home from the Kansas City-Tennessee game. He was 71. pic.twitter.com/aX5dVAGNKl — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 25, 2021

In a statement made by the NFL senior VP of officiating training and development Walt Anderson, "Carl Madsen was an NFL officiating fixture for more than two decades, first as a highly respected on-field official before transitioning to a replay role beginning in 2009."

"A terrific friend and colleague, Carl's love of football and dedication to officiating was ever-present, as he generously shared his time to mentor young officials at clinics across the country." He concluded, "A veteran of the Air Force, Carl had a tremendous spirit and will be greatly missed."

No reports have stated his cause of death as of writing.

Madsen For Decades

The association also stated that Carl Madsen spent 12 seasons as an on-field official from 1997 to 2008. And by 2009, he became a replay official.

This year was his 12th year as a replay official for the season. Madsen was even labeled as "the most experienced," along with Paul Weidner, of the NFL's 17 replay officials.

He also served in the U.S. Air Force from 1973-76. Madsen has worked as an on-field and off-field official for nearly 25 years, per source.

Rest In Peace, Madsen

Scott Green, NFL Referees Association president, also released a statement on the passing of Madsen; per ProFootballTalk, he said, "Carl will be missed by those who worked with him on the field and in replay."

"He had a nickname among his fellow officials of "Big Country" which was not only related to his size but to his big personality as a warm and generous man," Green added.

As soon as the news reached social media, fans and friends have shared their own tributes and heartfelt messages in memory of Madsen.

May his soul rest in peace.

