The star behind "Saturday Night Fever" and other projects from film to theater, Val Bisoglio, passed away at the age of 95.

His widow of 25 years, Bonnie Bisoglio, announced his passing in an article by Variety. They also reported that he died on October 15, Friday, in his mountain home near Los Olivos, California. However, she has never mentioned what became the reason for his death.

Through his years of becoming an actor, he played the role of John Travolta's father in the 1977 disco film "Saturday Night Fever" as Frank Manero, Sr.

Rest In Peace, Bisoglio

Italo Valentino Bisoglio was born on May 7, 1926, in New York City. The publisher also stated that his parents immigrated from towns near Monferrato, Alessandria, Italy.

Being under Jeff Corey marked his first acting career as he appeared on New York stage productions. These shows include "Kiss Mama," "A View from the Bridge," "Wait Until Dark," and "Shakespeare in the Park" in New York City, along with Arthur Penn. He also got featured in 1979's "The Frisco Kid" as the Chief Gray Cloud.

Moving further to his television show appearances from the 1960s, he had roles on shows including "The Cool World" and "The DuPont Show of the Week" in 1963. He became Sgt. Sal Pernelli as a cook on the 1972 comedy-drama franchise "M.A.S.H."

R.I.P. Val Bisoglio, known by M*A*S*H fans for playing Sgt. Salvatore Pernelli. He passed away last week at the age of 95. #ClassicMASH pic.twitter.com/9H2aQip9p5 — Classic MASH 🍸 (@ClassicMASH) October 24, 2021

And by 1976, he played as Danny Tovo in a mystery medical drama "Quincy, M.E," as the owner of a restaurant where Jack Klugman's Quincy would dine.

The source also reported that in 2002, his role as Murphy "Murf" Lupo, an elderly soldier and former capo of Junior's (Dominic Chianese) crew, for the crime drama television series "The Sopranos" became his last TV show character.

Mirror also added that he starred opposite Linda Lovelace in a 1970s comedy called "Linda Lovelace For President."

Aside from becoming an actor, Bisoglio also participated in the Mobilization for Youth pilot project of the Kennedy Administration. It was an anti-poverty program that trained teenage dropouts for employment.

As soon as his death was announced, many fans have shared their tribute and heartwarming messages online.



May his soul rest in peace.

