According to royal expert, Russell Myers, despite reports to the contrary, there is no chance of Prince Harry and Prince William reuniting, especially not as soon as the holidays. Regardless of how cool that will be - to have the two brothers reconcile and be with each other during Christmas, the expert highly doubts it.

As the Queen celebrates her first Christmas without Prince Phillip since his death earlier this year, royal family fans are hopeful the brothers would get together to enjoy Christmas together.

Myers, a royal specialist, has cautioned that this may not be the case since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unresolved concerns stemming from their interview with Oprah Winfrey. Is this the start of a cooling of relations between the two boys?" Myers asked.

"I'm sure a lot of people in the family would hope so, however there's still a lot of water to come under that bridge I think," he explained. "Tensions are still running high. That Oprah Winfrey interview is still ingrained in the memory," he added.

Both conceptually and literally, there is a great deal of space between them now, he said.

Myers' comments may be depressing for some who had hoped that Prince William and Prince Harry's recent behavior was an indication of their reconciliation.

Prince William said that he and Prince Harry were "both thrilled" with the sculpture during a reception to commemorate the inauguration of a statue honoring Princess Diana. As a result of COVID-19 concerns, the event was postponed.

"William made a brilliant speech saying thank you from him and Harry and how happy they both were with the statue." The source added, "He mentioned Harry by name, "the source explained.

According to the source, "the brothers are hardly on speaking terms but it's evident" that things are changing.

It can be remembered that earlier this year, the two have seen each other as they appeared together during the statue's unveiling. Following Marie Claire's interview at the time, a body language expert deduced the brothers were uneasy together despite their smiles for the cameras.

