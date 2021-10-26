Queen Elizabeth II's health is seemingly worse than expected.

In the past weeks, Queen Elizabeth made royal fans worry when she used a walking stick for the first time since her knee operation in 2003. Her status seemingly worsened as her doctor told her to rest for a few days, making her miss her scheduled trip to Northern Ireland.

Most recently, Her Majesty showed a clear sign of her worsening health after failing to walk her corgis following her hospitalization.

Did Queen Elizabeth II Lose Mobility?

In a new report by MailOnline (via Express), Her Majesty failed to walk her corgis after her discharge. She famously walked her three dogs near Frogmore, and she constantly did it not until recently.



The news outlet reported that Queen Elizabeth II's family and friends believed her daily dog walk helped her become so healthy at the age of 95. However, it suddenly stopped since she was first admitted to a hospital. She also failed to attend a church service at Windsor's All Saint Chapel.

READ ALSO: Prince Charles Abdicating? Last Straw for the Queen to Reconsider Son's Accession to the Throne Revealed

This contradicted what Buckingham Palace said about Queen's health status, saying she was already in good spirits when she came back home.

"Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," the Palace said.

More Proof On Queen's Deteriorating Health

Aside from failing to walk her corgis, Queen Elizabeth will also adapt a new rule in her royal engagements.

Sources told The Telegraph that Her Majesty was back on taking light duties. The royal family reportedly started making a new model to not attend to her engagements alone.

With that said, the central members of the royal family would surely accompany her. If ever she needed to cancel her appearance, she would not disappoint the public since someone would be there on her behalf.

Prince William and Kate, as the remaining senior royal members, would step up again if that is the case.

"If there is any way they can support Her Majesty on her engagements, they will," a source said. "They are both keen to provide any support they can."

Queen Elizabeth II is expected to attend the upcoming COP26. If she fails to appear at the gathering, it would reportedly spark new rumors surrounding her health.

READ MORE: Should Alec Baldwin Be Charged Over Halyna Hutchins' Death? Prop Expert Weighs In