Dispatch released a collection of proof regarding the relationship between Kim Seonho and his ex-girlfriend after a post claiming that the actor forced her to abort her child.

Speculations had risen after the said ex-girlfriend namely, Choi Young Ah, made a post online against the "Hometown Cha Cha Cha" actor, which had been translated by many fans, claiming Kim has been a horrible actor to his staff. In the post, the said girlfriend mentioned how the actor wanted her to abort the child she was bringing during their relationship.

As soon as many reached the news, the actor announced his apology, which later got him removed from some of his partnerships with brands and even his upcoming projects that he was supposed to film.

Dispatch Comes

It was the morning of October 26, Korean time, when Dispatch, an online media outlet in the entertainment industry known for reporting rumors of idols, led to revealing a timeline regarding their relationship.

In the article they released, the outlet revealed a series of photos of their detailed interactions during their relationship from 2019-2021. They also had chat messages where Kim Seonho contacted another friend regarding their breakup.

The conversation showed that the "Start Up" actor was the victim instead of the other way around. The friend in the conversation revealed a statement from Kim himself on why he decided to apologize even though he was allegedly accused wrongfully.

He said, "I dont want to fight about her private life in public." As of writing, there are still no comments made from both the actor and his agency.

All For Justice

After all the damage the ex-girlfriend has caused, from his lost opportunities or damaged name, many fans have shed light on the idea that Kim Seonho can claim all of his projects back.

Ahn JinYong, a reporter from Journalist's Notebook 69, believed that Kim SeonHo could return to the entertainment industry. Other than that, he also stated that the amount of support from the fans is visible.

The "Eulachacha Waikiki" actor could be reclaimed once again if the companies would consider what the fans profess that there is a difference between criminal and private matters.



The reporter also predicted that he could return by the second half of next year if everything went well. More statements made by the reporter, he interviewed some companies and said that they would indeed be considering working with him once again as soon as the issue dies down.

