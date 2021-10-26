All Time Low's Jack Barakat is allegedly involved in assaulting a minor during one of their previous tours, according to a TikToker.

Sources reported that the viral video didn't mention any names. Still, netizens are speculating that the band was connected to the issue as they are known for having questionable conduct when dealing with underaged fans.

The victim had text captions on the post, which read, "Me telling everyone about how a famous pop punk band let me on their tour bus when I was 13 and people tell me how nice it was of them."

The 21-year old uploaded the clip under the username @mini.grew and has since deleted the clip after garnering the attention of the group's fans. The TikTok was screen recorded and uploaded on Twitter by a different person who also included the victim's comments explaining the events of that specific night.

Viral TikTok Gets Deleted

"For all the people wondering what the All Time Low allegations are about and if they're "canceled" or not, this is the TikTok and comments that it's based on, feel free to make your own judgment," the source tweeted out. According to the comments, the band members had a "nasty collection" of women's bras and even attempted to take hers.

They also offered her and her friend alcohol even after telling them their age, and they then harassed the other girl's mother for months by prank-calling them through the landline number they managed to get from her the same night.

When asked about the identity of the pop-punk band, the young woman had replied, "They're not even that punk they write songs about champagne and kids," which is a reference to All Time Low's "Poppin' Champagne" and "Kids in the Dark."

All Time Low Responds

Following this issue, an anonymous woman had also come out to accuse Jack Barakat of sexually assaulting her several times since she was 15 and hadn't stopped until she was 21-years old.

Based on this article, the musician had allegedly abused her back in 2011 when the band was on the road touring and attending events. According to the victim, another group member had even witnessed her get raped by the guitarist in 2016. "I now realized that I was being manipulated by a man who groomed me during a time when I was an emotionally vulnerable child," the victim confessed in a now-deleted tweet.

She also revealed that during moments she was with Barakat, they had sometimes indulged in drugs, leading to an eating disorder and her mental health declining to the point of attempting suicide.

the person who came forward about their abuse by jack barakat has been suspended (i assume bc of unhinged atl fans reporting them?) but i managed to take scs of everything obviously the same trigger warnings apply so tw drug mention, sexual assault, eating disorders, suicide



An official statement from All Time Low was posted on their Twitter account denying the accusations. "We are investigating further the source of these false accusations, and will be seeking legal recourse as we take these allegations very seriously," the announcement had read.

A statement from the four of us.



