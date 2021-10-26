The football community is in mourning as the former Scottish club Rangers manager, Walter Smith, passed away at the age of 73.

There are no clear reports regarding his cause of death nor the day of his passing. However, the Rangers chairman, Douglas Park, stated that the former Ibrox boss and manager had been battling illness for many months.

The Daily Record also reported that Smith underwent surgery in early March. Yet, in September, it was back out in public when he attended a charity golf event at Loch Lomond.

Tribute From The Rangers

Park left a message on the club's official website announcing his passing. It read, "On behalf of the Rangers board of directors, staff and players, I convey my deep condolences to the Smith family. Walter leaves behind a wife, children and grandchildren, all of whom are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

"He embodied everything that a Ranger should be," he also added. "His character and leadership was second to none, and will live long in the memory of everyone he worked with during his two terms as first team manager."

Park also said, "Even when he was battling illness, he was still able to provide advice and support. For that, I am personally grateful. Walter will be sorely missed by all of us at Rangers," Park concluded.

On His Legacy

According to CNN Sports, the Scottish Football Association described him as "one of the most successful managers in Scottish football history." Smith also got recognized by Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and called him a "true football great."

Under Smith's guidance, the Rangers claimed ten league titles, five Scottish Cups, and even six League Cups.

Walter Smith



1948-2021 pic.twitter.com/4nMGEaarBF — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) October 26, 2021

After working for Ibrox, he also handled the English Premier League club, Everton, in four years and became the Scotland national team manager for two years, per source. He even returned for the Rangers as their boss for the second time.

The source also revealed that Smith managed his boyhood heroes during the 1990s after succeeding Graeme Souness. He assisted Souness at the Light Blues and led the club to a historic nine consecutive titles.

Many people who have known him also left their tributes online through Twitter and offline outside of Ibrox Stadium.

Football fans have gathered outside Ibrox Stadium to pay tribute to late Rangers legend Walter Smith.



📸 Craig Williamson / SNS Group pic.twitter.com/BMDo3NovTv — STV Sport (@STVSport) October 26, 2021



May his soul rest in peace.

