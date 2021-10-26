After Brian Laundrie's death has been questioned left and right, despite the skeletal remains being confirmed his, authorities have now stepped up to erase all doubts. They claimed that they will perform DNA testing on his remains to determine if he was truly the person of interest behind the homicide of Blue Point resident Gabrielle Petito.

As they received and continue to receive several enquiries concerning a false story that Brian Laundrie's DNA did not match, the North Port, Florida Police Department issued a statement on Twitter. The accusation had gone widespread on social media, according to the police department.

We have received a number of inquiries Tuesday about a false report of DNA not matching Brian Laundrie. Below is the Medical Examiner’s statement on the matter. pic.twitter.com/tXAe63IdlC — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) October 26, 2021

The Florida medical examiner who conducted Laundrie's autopsy also issued a statement, which North Port Police also shared on Twitter.

"The identity of the remains found at the Carlton Reserve on October 20th was confirmed by comparison to known dental records of Brian Laundrie," said the statement. "No DNA analysis has yet been performed on the remains. Samples will be submitted for DNA testing once the examination of the remains by the medical examiner's office is complete."

Attorney Steven Bertolino, who represents the Laundrie family, would not comment on this development on Tuesday.

It was earlier reported by Bertolino that the Laundrie family had handed over personal things including DNA from Laundrie to the FBI.

Bertolino has stated that an anthropologist would study Laundrie's skeleton remains, which were discovered last week in a previously wet part of the reserve following a search that lasted more than a month, in order to ascertain the cause and manner of death. According to the FBI, dental data identified the remains as those of Laundrie.

According to North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor, DNA analysis is "simply part of the process" when asked about whether or not it's necessary.

On the other hand, it can be read as the police trying to make amends after having admitted to a massive blunder in their handling of the case. The announcement of the DNA analysis came after the spokesman revealed that detectives have mistaken 23-year-old Laundrie's mother for him during surveillance.

For social media followers, the North Port police department is clearly making an effort to dispel an internet conspiracy theory.

On September 15, two days after Laundrie had left home to go hiking in the reserve, Taylor told WINK-TV that police mistook Roberta for Brian Laundrie when they conducted surveillance on him after he went missing on September 11.

Investigators witnessed Laundrie's mother Roberta, who was wearing a baseball cap, come to the house in a silver Ford Mustang, according to Taylor. He further explained other factors why they would think it was Brian.

