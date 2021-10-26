According to rumors, Brad Pitt may be dating a new leading woman. Former wife of Jack Osbourne, Lisa Stelly, was allegedly seen with the 57-year-old actor out on a date.

Both of them were recently sighted at the Bel Air Hotel. This coincides with Angelina Jolie's reunion with her first husband, Jonny Lee Miller and being linked to The Weeknd. Are both parties moving on from each other and their ugly divorce?

Pitt and Stelly were spotted together on Saturday, according to a tip received by the entertainment website Deuxmoi.

"BRAD PITT on a date?" read the subject line.

Stelly, who just broke her relationship with "Pitch Perfect" star Skylar Astin, had a one-on-one with the insider, according to the source. The insider said, "99% sure I saw Brad Pitt with Lisa Stelly (Skyler Astin's ex gf/Jack Osbourne's ex wife) at Bel Air Hotel restaurant last night," the tipster wrote. "They walked in quickly and were seated at a private booth in the back so I only got a quick glance."

Rumors Debunked

It remains to be seen if these rumors will be confirmed by the actor himself. What is clear though is that there will be no Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt reunion, at least based on what is happening right now. Not after Jolie has been reported to have removed a tattoo symbolizing her love for Pitt.

Angelina Jolie was most recently spotted in her own own movie premiere. Her children Maddox, 20, Vivienne, 13, Knox, 13, Shiloh, 15), and Zahara, 16 were all there for the premiere of Angelina's latest Marvel film Eternals. The star wore a brown strapless gown to the celebration.

Her tattoos popped out against the bright colors of her dress. Each of her tattoos has a special significance, but a keen-eyed fan discovered one that paid tribute to her ex-husband Brad Pitt was gone.

In the past, Angelina had tattooed Brad and their children's birth dates and places on her shoulder. During the Eternals debut, the tattoo was clearly visible. A follower, on the other hand, noted that Brad's birthplace's coordinates were missing from the map.

"Brad's birth coordinates are gone," the user said, sharing a before and after picture of the tattoo. While the coordinates are not visible, it's still hard to say if she truly had it removed or just covered it with makeup to make a statement on this occassion.

