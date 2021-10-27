Paul Scholes recently went viral on Twitter over a bizarre video that his daughter shared on social media.

The soccer legend's daughter, 20-year-old Alicia Scholes, took to her Instagram stories to share a video of his father biting her toenails.

She captioned the post with, "True love," (watch the full video below)

🚨⚽️ | NEW: Paul Scholes’ daughter on Instagram pic.twitter.com/dgZvGWl5lJ — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) October 23, 2021

After the video circulated online, many fans didn't take his actions lightly as he amassed adverse reactions for the wrong reasons.

"What the hell is he doing?!" one questioned.

"What the f*** have I just witnessed," one fan wrote.

"I'm sorry, I like Scholes but that is not a normal fatherly behavior. It is very inappropriate and borderline incestuous. Almost Trump like. Wtf is going on here????" one fan pointed out.

The video was reportedly shared last weekend, but eagle-eyed fans were able to capture the footage before it expired on her Instagram.

Alicia Scholes also posted a father-and-daughter snap, which also expired.

At the time of this writing, Alicia and Paul Scholes have not publicly commented nor given a context behind the viral video.

Alicia Scholes Following Her Father's Footsteps

Alicia Scholes is following her father's footsteps in the world of sports as she's a netball player.

The 20-year-old athlete plays in the Vitality Netball Superleague and recently switched teams from Manchester Thunder to London Pulse.

Aside from the teams mentioned above, she also plays for the England Netball team.

Not The First Controversy By Scholes Family

Alicia Scholes and her father previously made headlines after holding a costume party during New Year's Eve earlier this year.

According to The Sun, fans called out Paul as he let his children hold a party at his Oldham mansion despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, the area was placed under Tier 4 COVID rules.

The netball star posed along with eight of her friends wearing fancy costumes. Her 21-year-old brother Arron was also photographed at the same event with his pals.

The following month, Paul Scholes faced criticisms after posting a video on Instagram hiking on Saddleworth Moor with his friends.

Per government rules at the time, people should only exercise once a day in their local area. They're only allowed to work out with other people if they live on the same property.

However, the soccer legend's hiking location was far away from his home.

