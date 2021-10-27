Jimmy Rave admits how the amputation in his left arm caused an MRSA infection which then forced his doctors to have the same operation on both his legs.

According to sources, the former Ring of Honor Wrestler had undergone several surgeries after suffering an infection from his amputation that had happened nearly a year ago. Rave revealed that the MRSA made it hard for him to do daily activities such as standing up and walking.

Jimmy "opened up" about the whole ordeal last October 24. The ex-wrester shared that he even had his picture taken after both of his lower limbs were amputated and removed four months ago.

Rave Reveals The Truth

Rave had uploaded the black-and-white photo of him sitting up on a hospital bed on social media. His post was captioned with, "Promoters can tell you along with my peers, I've had a history w[ith] this [MRSA infection] and would cancel shows often due to this condition."

Apparently it's time for me to come clean. This past June I began having trouble walking & went to my surgeon. He determined I had MRSA in both legs & they needed to be amputated immediately. Promoters can tell you along with my peers, I've had a history w/this and would cancel pic.twitter.com/OnU2LgrKQt — Jimmy Rave (@TheJimmyRave) October 24, 2021

He then continued to address the people who started spreading rumors about his absence from the pro-wresting community and started putting words into his mouth when he had been "super candid" about his situation when asked on interviews and podcasts.

Pro Wrestling is all I ever loved. It sucks to think that the tribe I would have died for, would say untrue things about me. I've gone this whole time not disclosing my legs because of this embarrassment. Sorry I fell short of your expectations. I tried ... I really did. — Jimmy Rave (@TheJimmyRave) October 24, 2021



"Pro wrestling is all I ever loved. It sucks to think that the tribe I would have died for, would say untrue things about me. I've gone this whole time not disclosing my legs because of this embarrassment. Sorry, I fell short of your expectations. I tried... I really did," the 38-year old ended.

Fans Help Pay Jimmy's Bills

This article by People reported that Jimmy had thanked the people who supported him on Twitter for contributing to the payment of his hospital bills. "Your contributions have helped in my daily living and getting life back in order," the tweet had read.

The retired professional posted the proof of his transaction with a receipt showing the total medical expense spent for his surgeries which amounted to over $103,000.

Thank you to all those who have been supportive of this journey thus far. Your contributions have helped in my daily living and getting life back in order. I just recently got this bill in the mail ...WOW! If you can help ...



PayPal - jamesmguffey@gmail.com

Cash App - $jimmyrave pic.twitter.com/rzmnmcuGtn — Jimmy Rave (@TheJimmyRave) October 21, 2021



The publication mentioned that Rave announced his retirement from the wrestling scene in November 2020 after 21 years of sportsmanship and athleticism while battling the infection mentioned above.

