Keemstar recently uploaded a video discussing his sudden retirement after announcing it on social media, resulting in fans and haters voicing their opinions on the matter.

The media personality took his big news over to his Twitter account, where almost 3 million people followed him. On October 25, Keemstar tweeted out, "I am retiring full statement later today," which garnered the attention of over 24,000 people who liked the tweet.

I am retiring full statement later today — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) October 25, 2021

Mixed reactions from netizens met his post as some were celebrating the YouTuber finally putting a stop to his career, while others were telling him not to retire. At first, the heartwarming messages from his fans had overshadowed the hate comments. Still, it wasn't too long until the trolls found the influencer's account and flooded him with ridiculous comments, to which he had replied with, "Lol, I'm gonna miss the internet!"

lol , i'm gonna miss the internet!



New #DramaAlert today! — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) October 25, 2021

Is KEEMSTAR Really Retiring?

Later, it was followed up by saying he will be uploading a new and maybe his last episode for his YouTube series "Drama Alert."

However, not even a whole day had passed when the replies under his announcement tweet had triggered Keemstar as he addressed the haters with a warning saying, "1 more mean tweet & I'm going to stay just to make you mad."

1 more mean tweet & im going to stay just to make you mad. — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) October 25, 2021

Ten minutes after posting the previous tweet, the podcaster uploaded the clip of his news with the caption "Retiring...."



"I know a lot of people think I'm trolling. A lot of people think it's just [click]bait that I'm retiring but I am retiring. I know I've said a million times that I'm never leaving the internet, that I'm never retiring, but I really am retiring."

The YouTube personality will be explaining the reason for his decision, what will happen to "Drama Alert" after he leaves, and what he will do during his retirement over at his channel.

Keemstar had also acknowledged people's reaction by saying, "I know some people are excited to see my ass go. Congrats to you. And I know others will be sad."

READ ALSO: Jojo Siwa Split with Girlfriend Kylie Prew Because of 'DWTS' Partner Jenna Johnson; Evidence Found on TikTok?

KEEMSTAR's Career in YouTube

According to sources, the creator of "Drama Alert" is considered a YouTube veteran after starting his career on the video-sharing platform as early as 2009.

Keemstar has been involved in several controversies, including "racism, alleged pedophilia and showing lack of respect for terminally ill individuals."

He is also known for starting beef with other influencers such as H3H3's Ethan Klein and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker.

READ MORE: Oliver Tree Accused of 'Disrespecting' Late SHINee Jonghyun Over a Resurfaced Edited Photo to Promote His Album