Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may have been recently reunited, and the former is currently pregnant with their second baby, but one report alleges that the couple is breaking up; is this true?

According to a report published by OK! Magazine, Stormi Webster's parents' complicated relationship was on a "tightrope."

Despite Jenner being pregnant, the pair has a lot of issues going on with their romance. An insider revealed that the two tried to be monogamous, but "it's been more of a challenge than they thought it would be."

The source also mentioned that their relationship could possibly turn into a "nightmare" if they continue their romance.

In addition, Jenner reportedly wanted her daughter to have a sibling for a long time now, and it will be a challenge for the two if they can't make it work.

Furthermore, Jenner is driving Scott crazy with all of her rules, especially when it comes to the "secrecy surrounding her pregnancy," as she gives little to no information to the public.

"Travis will be a good dad no matter what, but there's a chance they'll go back to being co-parents instead of a couple." the insider concluded.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Breaking Up Issue Debunked

After the report was published, Suggest debunked the claims by pointing out several pieces of information that the magazine missed.

The outlet mentioned that the two have been very private with their relationship since they broke up a few years back.

Although they are currently expecting a child together and were seen numerous times in several events, the two haven't officially confirmed the actual score between them.

The outlet also revealed that Jenner and Scott are currently happy with their second baby on the way, as seen on the beauty mogul's pregnancy announcement video.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott 2019 Break Up

In early reports, the former couple's relationship was on the rocks in 2019 after the rapper reportedly cheated on the "Kylie Cosmetics" founder.

At the time, the rapper deleted his Instagram account when the news about him sending a message to "several women" circulated.

Jenner reportedly "found a number" on his phone, and he has been "overly friendly" with the women he's talking to.

