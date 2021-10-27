After Alec Baldwin fatally but accidentally shot at his cinematography on the set of his supposedly upcoming film, "Rust," Gloria Allred, a powerful and famous attorney, was called upon to represent the "traumatized" Rust crew member who phoned 9-1-1.

Mamie Mitchell, the show's script supervisor, was alarmed last Thursday when two of her coworkers were shot while rehearsing a scene at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico. She's the one who opted to call the emergency hotline.

In true blue Alfred fashion who does not want to leave any stone unturned, the attorney vows to conduct her own inquiry into the incident.

The question is, will there be new findings?

The director Joel Souza was injured in the shoulder but survived. Unfortunately, Halyna Hutchins was not only shot, she died.

When Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza were shot, Allred's client Mitchell was "standing extremely near to both Halyna and Joel."

Gloria Alfred said she and her colleagues at her Allred, Maroko & Goldberg law firm "have reason to believe" Mitchell was the first person to call 9-1-1, adding that her client was "a friend and close colleague" of the deceased cinematographer.

"She is devastated by the loss of her friend who was an extraordinary woman," Allred told the outlet in an email. "Mamie recently attended the vigil for Halyna and her heart goes out to Halyna's husband and son to whom she has spoken."

Allred revealed that she would be launching her own investigation into the incident, a distinct one from what is being currently conducted by the Santa Fe County County Sheriff's Office. Her reason? Because the latter seems not enough to solve everything - "because there are many unanswered questions," she said.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies spoke to the public earlier on Wednesday for the first time since a tragic shooting occurred last week.

They stated that they have named Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director Dave Halls as the two personnel they believe who have "inspected the weapon" that murdered Hutchins and wounded Souza.

Baldwin, Gutierrez-Reed and Halls were described as "cooperative" and detectives said they would continue to question them, carry out search warrants and gather evidence as long as they were needed.

They said that the evidence totaled "600 things," which included "three weapons, about 500 rounds of ammunition, and many articles of clothing."

No one was exempt from scrutiny at this point, but it is too early to talk about possible charges.

