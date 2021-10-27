Trauma alerted? Prince Harry was reportedly immensely worried when he found out that the Queen, his grandmother, was hospitalized. Apart from the ordinary worry or concern that a grandson would have over his family being sent to the hospital, his panic reportedly stemmed from the fact that he was not able to say goodbye to Prince Philip when he died. He does not want a repeat of that with his grandmother, despite all the reports of him being at odds with his family - after Megxit, after the bombshell "Oprah" interview, and amid reports of him having penned a damning book about his family that will soon be released.

This month, when Prince Harry found out Queen Elizabeth II had been rushed to the hospital, it put him in "panic mode." A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that this is true.

Despite being 5,000 miles away in Montecito [California], he felt powerless, according to the source.

He already felt so sorry and guilty about not being able to say goodbye to his late grandpa, Prince Philip, in person before his death in April of this year. He reportedly heard the news from a police!

"[He] would never forgive himself if the same thing happened with his beloved grandmother," the insider tells Us.

Harry is also said to be raring to go back home for Christmas with Meghan, if not before so that the Queen can see her grandchildren with him - Baby Archie, and more importantly because she has not seen her yet - Baby Lilibet.

Following doctor's advice, Her Majesty, 95, postponed her travel to Northern Ireland until later in the month.

Following medical advice, the Queen will rest for the next several days, Buckingham Palace said on October 20. This has left Her Majesty sad that she will not be able to visit Northern Ireland as planned for a series of engagements.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie announced the next day that on October 20, the queen had spent the night in hospital. During her brief stay, she was given "medical advise to rest for a few days" and underwent "preliminary investigations."

An unnamed royal insider tells Us Weekly that the queen has realized she won't be around forever and has begun delegating certain duties. Her recent illness was a wake-up call, according to the source. However, she is giving only some part of her tasks to Prince Charles and Prince William since they are the ones likely to take over but at the time, she she isn't someone who gives up easily.

