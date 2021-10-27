Huey Haha, a popular Tiktok content creator and comedian, has passed away at the young age of 22.

According to E! Online, Huey's friends, Coby and Hype Boii, recently took to their social media accounts to share a series of photos and videos with the comedian writing, "Used to saying RIP but this hurt the most. we always hated comedy cuz all people see is laughs, not what we hadda do or go through."

They added, "they already took the fun out the comedy but now its not gon be the same without you."

Per Complex, the social media star's death was first reported by an Instagram account called Jackfroot, who claimed that Huey died by suicide.

The account's sources said the comedian "took his own life by a self-inflicted gun shot wound." However, none of his family members has yet to confirm the news.

In Huey's official Instagram account, a GoFundMe link was posted asking fans to donate for his funeral.

"All proceeds will go towards his funeral and/or his daughter Princess," the page reads.

Huey Haha is survived by his two-year-old daughter, Princess.

Fans Are Devastated

After the devastating news made rounds online, many friends and fans shared their tributes for the late social media star.

"Omg Huey I am so, so sad you're gone So grateful we got to meet and film together before you passed. Your legacy will live on," Nikole Mitchell wrote.

"Nooooooooo ! Rest In Peace to my lil homie . Sending love and positive energy your families way," one fan wrote.

"You still had more to go n left so much behind n widd out answers. I'll never understand or accept this s*** but I know you will be watching over me n I know what you would want me to do n that's just it," another fan wrote.

Who Was Huey Haha?

Huey Haha was a comedian and content creator. He built a fanbase by posting content on his YouTube channel (448,000 subscribers) and TikTok.

The 22-year-old comedian was based in Stockton, California. At the time of this writing, his real name has not yet been revealed to the public.

