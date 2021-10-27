Gwyneth Paltrow, the actor-turned-wellness guru, came on Jada Pinkett-Smiht's "Red Table Talk" as part of her promotional tour for Sex, Love & Goop, her latest Netflix project. SHe ended up talking about a lot of explicit things, which even got her blushing. However, her comments about how porn is "damaging" to women did not sit well with some viewers.

According to Paltrow, porn is terrible for women because it promotes unrealistic body standards and behaviors for young women, who may be looking to porn for lessons or direction.

She alsio highlighted the fact that porn has traditionally prioritized the enjoyment of males. According to Paltrow, one of the problems with porn is that it indoctrinates naive young women with false ideas about their public image, such as the concept that they should should be "fuckable" and that this elusive quality should be their major focus. While she does make sense and none of what she said has not been said one way or another by analysts in the past, some viewers still do not like it.

Apart from official critics of the show who claimed that the statement from Paltrow seems pearl-clutchy, old-fashioned, and alarming to anybody who understands the intricacy of popular culture or the enormous realm of porn, viewers were livid. They made their feelings known on social media.

Some said that to write porn off as "destructive" to women is naive. It is also very condescending of those working in that industry and earning their livelihood through it.

@GwynethPaltrow Your comments claiming porn is harmful to women are sophomoric. No industry exploits women more than Hollywood. Perhaps you’re upset that women in porn make more than men, or because women in porn are more beautiful than those in Hollywood. Keep your clothes on. — Chuck - A Common Cunning Linguist (@Cha51brolll19) October 27, 2021

Can someone show Gwyneth Paltrow some gay porn so that she can better understand what porn is. — Colin, now known as 'Sweet Leon' (@DrKarateChop) October 27, 2021

I wonder is Gweneth Paltrow has ever heard of poverty, war or pollution?

Trust me, they're all scarier than porn. — Totally Fucking Gay (@TotalFuckGay) October 27, 2021

Gwyneth Paltrow says porn is "harmful" to women... but doesn't think tricking women into spending thousands on non-scienctific, often physically damaging bullshit products from her Goop website is harmful... Hmmmm — Ryan-El (@LaRyanLeMay) October 27, 2021

It's not only Paltrow who said something people did not like on the show. The 50-year-old host, Jada herself revealed why it is "challenging" for her to maintain a good sex life with her husband and the importance of communicating sexual desires with your partner.

While again, her statement could not be entirely wrong, some viewers think it's hypocritical.

"It's hard," Jada said. "The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old.That's why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex. It's like, 'Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.' That's a huge pitfall."

Her statement raised some eyebrows because back in July 2020, while sitting with Will Smith, her husband on the same show, Jada revealed that she and her husband had in the past, temporarily separated years prior. She then confirmed to the actor that she did have an affair with R&B singer August Alsina, who himself had spoken about the illicit relationship publicly. On his part, Smith revealed to GQ magazine that it is not only his wife who was allowed to sleep with others. He assured his fans that they were open for each other to explore with other people, more so because his wife did not believe in conventional marriages anyway.

