The eldest son Prince William stood up against the Netflix show "The Crown" producers after revealing plans of dramatizing Princess Diana's infamous interview with Martin Bashir.

It was announced earlier that the 2016 TV series will focus on Diana's bombshell "Panorama" interview taken in 1995 in one whole episode of the fifth series. The said interview was said to have revealed the "dirty laundry" between the late Princess, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles.

The eldest son, Prince William, spoke out about the issue in return, expressing his "indescribable sadness" following the results of an inquiry into his mother's interview. He came into defense, saying that the discussion has a "false narrative" and holds "no legitimacy."

Show Must Go On

However, despite the Duke of Cambridge's demands to stop the plans, sources leaked that the Netflix show will still pursue the episode.

A source from The Sun explained that the creators behind the show described the 1995 interview as a "keystone moment," knowing that it will dedicate an episode in the new season. "To the writers, the stormy marriage between Charles and Di led up to her outpouring on Panorama, and the aftermath of that decision defined her final months."

"They are making a huge investment in that," they also added. "The Crown has a track record of delving into areas of the Royal Family's history they'd rather be left alone."

Continuing the statement from Prince William regarding the infamous interview, he announced, "This Panorama programme holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again. It effectively established a false narrative which, for over a quarter of a century, has been commercialised by the BBC and others."

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth's Reign Drawing to a Close? More Doctors Are Urging the Royal to Step Back

Following the news, Daily Mail proclaimed that Prince William is "understood to be deeply frustrated" about the "commercialization" of Martin Bashir's notorious interview with Princess Diana, as he stated that it "should never be aired again.

A statement on today’s report of The Dyson Investigation pic.twitter.com/uS62CNwiI8 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2021



The publisher also reported that Lord Dyson's inquiry found Bashir had lied to obtain the interview, which used "deceitful" methods later covering up with a "woefully ineffective" internal investigation by the later became BBC director-general, Tony Hall.

This independent report plunged the broadcasting company into one of the worst crises in its history, where royals accused the event of being one of the reasons their mother's life was ruined, per source.

READ MORE: Prince William 'Influenced' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Royal Exit? Duke of Sussex Resents Supporting Kate [REPORT]