Robin McNamara, who famously appeared on Broadway's "Hair," has died. He was 74.

The music and performing arts industry have been bombarded with another tragic news after McNamara succumbed this week.

His official website confirmed that the "Lay a Little Lovin' On Me" hitmaker "gained his angel wings" on Thursday last week.

"This gentlest of gentle souls was predeceased by his loving wife, Suzie, who departed the earthly plane on May 16, 2018. Robin and Suzie are now reunited for all eternity. Robin will be greatly missed, for his talent but especially for his kind and loving spirit," the statement went on.

Robin McNamara's cause of death was not mentioned in the official statement.

His fans, who saw him bloom since the beginning of his career, paid tribute to him and thanked him for giving them quality songs they could listen to forever.

One fan shared a photo of his "Lay a Little Lovin' On Me" CD alongside the caption, "Sorry to hear that one of the all-time great One Hit Wonders, Robin McNamara, has passed away. Such a great song."



"I do this on FB a lot. We lost one-hit wonder Robin McNamara this week and it reminded me that growing up, so many happy songs on the radio. Here was his one hit 'Lay a Little Loving on Me,'" another penned.

Robin McNamara's Life As Struggling Singer-Songwriter

McNamara first landed a job when he became a cast member of the Broadway musical "Hair" soon after relocating to New York. He famously played the role of Claude until he met Jeff Barry, who brought him to his Steed record label.

From there, the singer started his proper music career and collaborated with Jim Cretecos for the hit song "Lay A Little Lovin' On Me." The song immediately took a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1970.

The same song peaked nos. 6 and 49 in Canada and Australia, respectively.

In one of his last interviews, he revealed that his friends in 10th grade asked him if he wanted to sing in a band. From there, he started growing his hair long and kept on doing so despite his high school dropping him out because of it.

"My parents were so cool about the whole thing just as long as I graduated, so each time, after a few days I would slightly cut my hair, [just] acceptable enough to get back in. I remember we had a protest with over 500 kids at the school one day all chanting in unison: 'Leave it long! Let it grow!'" he exclaimed.

McNamara continued writing songs in the years leading to his death.

