When she was still alive, Princess Diana was beloved by many as she focused on humanitarian and charitable projects. More recently, Prince Charles' current wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, is reportedly following the late Princess' footsteps after doing a shocking thing in public.

According to Express UK, the Duchess of Cornwall recently took the stage at a reception for the "Shameless! Festival" to deliver a powerful speech that tackles sexual violence.

Speaking on Channel 5's Jeremy Vine program, journalist Mike Parry praised Camilla for her actions and noted that she could replace the late Princess Diana with the title of the "most famous woman in the world."

Parry added that the Duchess' recent actions are an element of her "warming up for the role she's going to eventually inherit," as she's going to be Prince Charles' queen consort one day.

Another member of the panel, Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije, also noted that there aren't a few high-profile royal family members who are "speaking out at this level."

Parry clarified that Kate Middleton is also doing this thing, leading him to speculate that Duchess Camilla is "trying to imitate" the Duchess of Cambridge.

"Remember, she's got to take the place of the world's most famous woman, Diana Princess of Wales, so she's got to up her profile." Parry went on.

Duchess Camilla's Powerful Speech

Speaking at the Wellcome Collection on Wednesday evening, the Duchess made it clear that she wants men to be more involved in tackling sexual violence and questioned if the public had been "indoctrinated into believing that violence against women is normal."

"We need to get the men in our lives involved in this movement. We do not, in any way, hold all men responsible for sexual violence. But we do need them all on board to tackle it." she said as Carrie Johnson, Boris Johnson's wife, watches in the audience.

To dismantle the "lies, words, and actions" in the society where sexual assault is deemed normal, Camilla's suggestion to resolve this is to gather both men and women together as "it takes an entire community."

Princess Diana's Humanitarian Works

The late Princess of Wales is known for her humanitarian and charitable acts when she was still alive.

She's an activist who helps victims of HIV/AIDS landmines. The late royal is also reportedly associated with numerous cancer charities.

