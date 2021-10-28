Meghan Markle has recently appeared in a new video reading her bestselling book titled "The Bench."

The video was filmed for Brightly Storytime and how she introduced herself in it made a lot of Twitter users confused, angry and meh.

In it, the 40-year-old former Hollywood actress said, "Hi and welcome to Brightly Storytime."

"I am Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex."

"And today, I am going to read you my book called 'The Bench.'"

She went on to say, "I hope you love the pictures as much as you love the words.

The Duchess of Sussex explained that she first wrote the book as a poem for her husband, Prince Harry, and their son, Archie Harrison, and published it into a book "so you can enjoy it too."

The video also proceeded to show the Duchess reading her work while showing the illustrated pages that appeared on the screen.

However, it was how she introduced herself as the Duchess of Sussex that baffled a lot of the audience.

Meghan appears in new video reading her new children's book The Bench (inspired by Prince Harry and Archie’s relationship).

Meghan Markle Receives Heat

Many people believe that Meghan Markle shouldn't have introduced herself as the Duchess, especially if she's already in the US and no longer a senior member of the British monarchy.

@regalbutojane tweeted, "I just struggle to understand why they are living in this country, no longer working members of the royal family but they insist on using the titles...and using them on commercial projects."

Another Twitter user, @queen___kate, said, "introducing herself with her titles. So embarrassing."

Others even asked, "Who introduces themselves as Duchess to kids - like they care?"

@sz_noemi compared the Duchess of Sussex to other royals, saying, "Even William doesn't introduce himself using his titles, so why does Meghan insist on doing so? It seems forced to me."

But some people are still not over with her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that took place in March.

@Jontylaister tweeted, "You don't go on tv to trash your in laws. I know this post isn't about that interview, but this seems to follow a pattern of releasing tv interviews or books when key royals are ill. Harry looked very v. uncomfortable in the Oprah interview. She certainly leads him."

Meghan Markle Defended By Fans

However, there were royal fans who were on her side and not spreading negativity.

@MarySmi01384769 defended Meghan Markle, saying, "She's promoting reading, do you have an issue with literacy?"

And another Twitter user explained that despite living a separate life in the US, they are still "very much royals."

"Harry is still a prince by blood and Meghan a princess and duchess by marriage #TheMoreYouKnow."

One claimed that Queen Elizabeth II also "signed off" on the couple still using their titles.

"So she clearly has no issue with them keeping their married names and pursuing commercial projects, so why do you?"

