Gigi Hadid has reacted to allegations that her mother Yolanda Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik got into an argument. Her representative on Thursday, Oct. 28 released a statement on behalf of the 26-year-old model.

"Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai," the rep said to told E! News.

"She asks for privacy during this time," the rep added.

According to TMZ, Zayn "hit" Yolanda last week, prompting Gigi's remarks today.

The "Pillowtalk" singer however has already released several statements "adamantly" denied these allegations. In the first one, he said that "for the sake of my daughter [Khai] I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

Twitter users seem to be taking Zayn's side over Yolanda Hadid's though. Many believe that either she's the one at fault or she's looking for attention.

Noone trust Yolanda hadid cause we know she does everything for attention , don't believe her ، Zayn deserves the best, don't let stupid words ruin his face#FreeZayn #LOVEYOUZAYN #respectzayn #hadidIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/b1lbMN9EOW — Mona (@Mona_tti) October 28, 2021

Srsly Yolanda Hadid was never quite right in head, she's a fucking psycho and we all know that. If she also did that to me, I would have hit her as well. mother of my partner be damned, sorry. — rue | MOB PSYCHO III (@misoonthropy) October 28, 2021

words cannot describe how much i hate yolanda hadid. ugh — thia ♡'s omi & tsumu (@thiahugstaylor) October 28, 2021

Following the publication of TMZ's article, Zayn again published a statement on Twitter in which he addressed the claims. "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart," he wrote. "In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

The former One Direction bandmate continued, "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."

Since the end of last year, Zayn and Gigi have been dating on and off. Khai was born in September 2020. A year later, Gigi's close friends and family, including Yolanda, Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid, have taken advantage of the opportunity to bond with baby Khai. The status of Gigi and Zayn is still up in the air, given the present controversy.

As far as the public knows however, Yolanda Hadid never wished the couple anything bad. Quite the opposite.

"Happiness is seeing your kids happy and realizing they turned out to be really good and genuine people," she wrote in her caption back in 2016. "#Family #Love." She added a cute photo of the couple together on this post. Gigi was seen beaming into her boyfriend's eyes while taking a selfie in the intimate photo. Zayn, on the other hand, couldn't look away from his model girlfriend.

