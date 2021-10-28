Sam Asghari is excited to start filming his first-ever big movie after landing a significant role in a film where he co-stars with Mel Gibson. The fitness enthusiast said he won't be living on Britney Spears' money as he's now earning his own.

TMZ recently spoke to Asghari, leaving Briston Farms in West Hollywood. He was congratulated by the interviewer and asked if he was looking forward to starring in the film.

Spears' fiancé said he's excited because he loves working. He then jokingly said, "let me tell you this, I can't live on the stimulus checks."

Elsewhere in the video, Asghari was asked about details of his wedding, but he never revealed any information behind it.

Not The First Time Sam Asghari Poked Fun On His Financial Situation

Ever since the "Til The World Ends" hitmaker said yes to his engagement, fans had been bombarding the singer online, telling her to get a prenup before the wedding.

Asghari later took to his Instagram stories to poke fun at the situation by writing, "Thank you everyone who is concerned about the prenup! Of course we're getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day."

Britney Spears Already Writing a Prenup After Engagement?

In early reports, the pop star has already taken necessary steps for their prenup to get drafted, literally the day after she announced her engagement.

Per sources familiar with the situation, her legal team is mobilizing to get a prenup drafted to protect her $60 million fortune. Her net worth is not final as it's still unclear how much she made when she was performing in the past.

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari's Engagement

Britney Spears proudly shared on her Instagram that she's already engaged to Sam Asghari.

Asghari got the ring from Forever Diamonds New York City, and Roman Mayalev designed it.

The massive ring has the word "Lioness" engraved inside. The future actor has reportedly put his time, effort, and detail into the ring over its process.

Asghari wanted to combine timeless elegance with thoughtful details for the ring.

Details surrounding Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding have not been publicized.

