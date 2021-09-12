These past few years may have been a rough journey for Britney Spears because of her conservatorship; but, it is now her time to shine as she's officially engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, after weeks of speculation.

Spears proudly took to Instagram to share a video of her flaunting the engagement ring.

"I can't f****** believe it!!!!!!" the singer captioned the post. (watch the full video below)

According to TMZ, the recent announcement isn't a joke, as it was confirmed by insiders close to the couple.

Asghari's manager, Brandon Cohen, also spoke to the outlet, saying he proposed to the "Til The World Ends" hitmaker on Sunday at her house.

Designer Explained The Meaning of Britney Spears' Engagement Ring

Roman Mayalev from Forever Diamonds in New York City designed the ring with the word "Lioness" inside it.

According to the jewelry shop's Instagram post, Asghari put his thought and detail into the ring over its process, making it memorable for the designer and the whole team. (check out a closeup shot of the engagement ring below)

In addition, the shop named the ring "The Britney" in honor of "the Lioness herself."

According to the shop's website, Asghari wants to combine timeless elegance with thoughtful details.

"This floating solitaire setting is further enhanced by pavé detailing on the bridge, flush set diamond detailing on the prongs and basket, and a secret diamond beneath the bridge." The description reads.

The ring is available to purchase by the public, and it takes four to six weeks from purchase to delivery. The price of Spears' ring is not available on the website.

Sam Asghari Seemingly Hinted Engagement Plans Weeks Back

In early reports, Spears' fiance was spotted shopping for jewelry weeks back.

He was photographed looking at jewelry pieces at Cartier in Beverly Hills, California.

Spears previously opened up about wanting to get married again, but she mentioned that Asghari never proposed to him until today.

At the time of this writing, no information regarding their wedding plans has been released to the public.

