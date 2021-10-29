When Brian Laundrie went missing, internet sleuths were all over his social media pages to discover something that would help them find and understand him.

There was a dozen of disturbing posts on his Pinterest that he saved, as well as some creepy artworks posted on his personal Instagram account.

One of the critical points that Laundrie was a disturbed man was the set of prints that featured a woman's mouth smothered in blood-red paint.

Last year, Laundrie posted several black-and-white linocut prints of what seemed to be a Sleeping Beauty look-alike character that featured red paint on her mouth.

In the caption, the fiancé of Gabby Petito said, "Reading is different than any other consumption of media, it takes more effort that staring at a screen half alive, it allows you to use your brain rather than melt it, and there is no author more stimulation to me than @chuckpalahniuk #linocut #linocutprint #lullaby #invisiblemonsters #bookstagram #art."

The drawings were also strewn next to a book "Lullaby," written by Chuck Palahniuk. This is also the same book as Laundrie's favorite.

The horror-satire novel published in 2002 is about the story of a journalist who wrote an article about crib death when it dawned on him that there's a mysterious connection between the death of the babies and the death of his wife and infant.

On the comment section of Laundrie's Instagram post, an online commenter suggested that the female-vandalizing print just show how much darkness was within him.

They said, "He's so very intentional. This was no accident."

READ ALSO: Brian Laundrie 'Not A Monster' According to Ex GF Also Named 'Gabby' -- Who Is She?

Brian Laundrie's Collection of Dark Art

Meanwhile, internet sleuths have also been looking at other artworks of Brian Laundrie since Gabby Petito went missing.

In another Instagram post, months before they went on their road trip in July, Laundrie posted showed a man wearing a wolf mask sitting on a chair while holding a heavily blood-soaked knife that blood started dripping on his arms and legs.

Another post showed Frankenstein's monster chained to a chair made of wood and rock, done in watercolor.

The image was in black and white with the monster shackled in his ankles, neck, and feet.

READ MORE: Where is Alec Baldwin: Is He Still Cooperating With Authorities As Promised?