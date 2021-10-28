Is Alec Baldwin missing?

Many fans wonder where the veteran actor is now, especially in the aftermath of his accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

However, it isn't just the fans looking for Baldwin, but the authorities as well.

According to an Oct. 27 press conference led by Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza, he wasn't sure where the "Boss Baby" actor was.

He also believes it was unusual that any police didn't stop Baldwin before leaving New Mexico, where the tragic accident occurred.

Is Alec Baldwin Hiding?

Oct. 23 was the last time Alec Baldwin was seen in public.

According to People magazine, Baldwin canceled his other projects to "take some time to himself" and just "re-center himself."

At the time, it was believed that the "Motherless" actor would go home to his family, but it didn't seem to be the case.

However, Fox Newsreported that he may have decided to hide in his Hamptons home, but there's construction going on in that location.

It's also certain that he isn't in New York after his wife Hilaria Baldwin and their kids were spotted leaving town a few days ago.

But according to Meaww, it's possible that Alec Baldwin may have indeed gone underground, rented a place somewhere, or could be staying with his friends or family.

Just like Santa Fe authorities, many people also don't know where Baldwin could be.

Sheriff Mendoza confirmed to reporters, "I'm not exactly sure of his present whereabouts."

Is Alec Baldwin Still Cooperating with Authorities?

The 63-year-old actor confirmed in a statement on Twitter last week that he is cooperating with authorities investigating his firing of a prop gun that led to Halyna Hutchins' death on the set of Alec Baldwin's movie "Rust."

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family."

But with Baldwin's location unknown, many start to wonder if he has hidden shut from the world or if he stayed true to his promise that he'll be cooperating.

According to Sheriff Mendoza, the Hollywood A-lister is indeed cooperating with the investigation.

With Baldwin still helping out with the probe, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said a few days ago to the New York Times that "Everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table."

People are still questioning if the actor-turned-producer will be facing charges for both roles, but per the lawyer, it's too early to comment on it now.

