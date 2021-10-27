Did Brian Laundrie know another Gabby aside from his fiancée Gabby Petito?

A woman has recently claimed that he is the dead fugitive's ex-girlfriend, who also shares the exact name of the person who was strangled to death last month.

In a lengthy tribute to Laundrie, Gabby Darling called him her "eternal flame."

After a five-week hunt, it surfaced last week after Laundrie's skeletal remains were discovered by investigators inside Carlton Reserve, just a few miles away from his home.

Gabby Writes Brian Laundrie Eulogy

In the letter, Gabby Darling wrote, "Hardest thing I've ever been through. Feels like a part of my heart has been ripped out, and no matter what, no one will be able to fill it."

"The only thing to do now, is hold those memories very close to what is left of my heart, and make something positive out of this, somehow."

Darling even said how she knows Laundrie isn't a monster, unlike what others claim.

"I know the person that I had ups and downs with, the person that I shared occasional arguments over some things, and the person I eventually left for other reasons."

"But all in all was not a monster."

Darling also mentioned keeping their shared memories of the songs they used to listen to, the places they went to, the conversations they had, and how they lived their lives when they were still together.

"I loved you then, and I will love you until the day God decided its my time to go and meet you there."

She went on to say, "Until then, our flame is eternal #eternalflame."

Another Letter to Brian Laundrie

When Laundrie was still missing, internet investigators also uncovered a letter Darling wrote to him.

However, the message was far different from what her heartbreaking letter said upon learning of Laundrie's death.

Darling urged Laundrie to surrender at the time he was still missing, saying, "You deserve everything that's coming your way."

For #BrianLaundrie types who argue with my assessment of his ex's post serving as more proof he was an abusive narc, here is another post by SAME ex-girlfriend accusing him of abusing her like he did #GabbyPetito :



🚨Learn narc traits. Save yourselves. #narcissisticabuse https://t.co/NGaMzz9kc6 pic.twitter.com/bNzm5iEFun — Patti Smith (@RandomBeachGirl) October 24, 2021

Who Is Gabby Darling?

Gabby Darling's post on social media didn't mention Brian Laundrie by his name. Still, in previous posts on her social media, she confessed that she is the former girlfriend of the only person of interest in the death of Petito.

However, it is unclear whether her claims are genuine or have any basis. The message has been shared widely on Twitter in the last couple of days.

After all, there are no pictures of Brian Laundrie on her Instagram and other social media, but only had one single portrait of a woman standing near a swimming pool as she looked away from the camera.

Gabby Darling also reportedly has kids, but it is unknown if it is Laundrie's.

